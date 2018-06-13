St. Vincent mastermind Annie Clark is one of the great guitar-wreckers currently walking the planet, as she showed when she played some of her favorite riffs for a camera last week. Three years ago, Clark teamed up with the guitar manufacturer Ernie Ball to make her first signature guitar. And since then, Clark has designed a new version of her signature guitar. Here’s how the Ernie Ball people describe it:

The St. Vincent signature guitar features a lightweight African mahogany body, premium roasted maple neck with rosewood, ebony or maple fretboard. The roasted maple neck is highly figured and is adorned with St. Vincent signature custom inlays. Specially configured electronics package includes your choice of either three Dimarzio mini-humbuckers or the all-new custom-designed Ernie Ball Music Man dual humbucking pickups. Both feature a 5-way pickup selector for a unique offering of tonal options. New for 2018 colors include Charcoal Sparkle, Blue Dawn, Stealth Black, and Sea Breeze

In a new video for Ernie Ball, Clark describes the new guitar as “my traveling companion throughout my future. She also talks about the creative process behind designing the guitar, as well as her recent MASSEDUCTION album and the tour behind it. Here’s the video:

You can take a good look at the new version of the St. Vincent signature guitar here.