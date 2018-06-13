Laurel Halo – “Raw Silk Uncut Wood”

Following her excellent experimental pop album Dust last year, Laurel Halo will soon release a “mini-LP” called Raw Silk Uncut Wood. The forthcoming collection draws from Halo’s recent film-scoring experience, as well as the ancient Taoist text Tao Te Ching. Novelist Ursula Le Guin’s English translation of the text reads,”What works reliably is to know the raw silk, hold the uncut wood. Need little. Want less. Forget the rules. Be untroubled.”

Today we hear the title track from the instrumental mini-album, a ten-minute sonic abstraction that somehow sounds both ominous and soothing. “Raw Silk Uncut Wood” opens the 30-minute, six-song tracklist, which features cellist Oliver Coates and percussionist Eli Keszler. Latency, the label putting out the mini-album, describes the work as “a meditative, cinematic listening experience.” “Raw Silk Uncut Wood” is an apt and alluring introduction to this realm. Listen to “Raw Silk Uncut Wood” below.

Raw Silk Uncut Wood is out 7/13 via Latency. Pre-order it here.