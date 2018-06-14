Win The Rolling Stones Studio Albums Vinyl Collection 1971-2016 Box Set

The Rolling Stones are releasing a massive new vinyl box set, The Studio Albums Vinyl Collection 1971-2016, that contains all of their albums that were released from 1971 (Sticky Fingers) through 2016 (Blue & Lonesome). Each album has been remastered at Abbey Road Studios by acclaimed engineer Miles Showell, and each album cover is styled after its original packaging, including Sticky Fingers’ working zipper and Exile On Main St’s postcard collection. All of the albums are pressed on heavyweight 180-gram black vinyl and include a download card for a digital version of the remasters.

The box set retails for $450, but we’re giving one lucky reader the set for free.

To enter this sweepstakes, you need be a fan of Stereogum on Facebook and comment below on this very post with your favorite Rolling Stones album using Facebook login. (Do not use your ‘Gum user account on this post — we’ll have to be able to confirm you are a fan of Stereogum on FB when the sweepstakes ends.) Make sure to keep an eye on the “other” folder of your Facebook inbox after the contest ends to see if you won! Winner will be chosen randomly. The sweepstakes ends on 6/28 at 2PM EST. Good luck.

The Studio Albums Vinyl Collection 1971-2016 is out 6/15 via UMe.