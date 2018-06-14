Dave Grohl and Axl Rose really know how to kiss and make-up. Beef between Guns N’ Roses and Nirvana dates back to the early ’90s when Kurt Cobain got in a fight with Axl Rose after declining Rose’s invitation for Nirvana to open for GNR’s 1992 tour with Metallica. In recent years, the bands have been quite cordial, sharing motorized thrones and what not.

Last November Grohl performed with Guns N’ Roses in Tulsa, and earlier tonight the rockstars had another onstage reunion at Foo Fighters’ concert in Florence, Italy. They’re both in town for the Firenze Rocks festival. Rose, GNR guitarist Slash, and bassist Duff McKagan joined Grohl and the band for a surprise performance of “It’s So Easy.” Watch below.