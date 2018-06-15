The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

God bless the music video, the one art-form where a star can distract the world from a historic rap-feud trouncing by reuniting the cast of an old teenage soap opera. This week’s picks are below.

We should all treat our plumbing better. If we don’t, it could become a sentient pipe-man and wander around heartbroken, dancing for strangers on the street. Let this video be a reminder.

In which Jennifer Nettles and Taylor Swift play Mad Men dress-up, getting into an extramarital love-triangle situation with former Superman Brandon Routh. CMT was invented to play the hell out of silly, fun bullshit like this.

It seems entirely implausible that anyone could turn “animated punk zine” into a viable music-video concept, but never underestimate the combined power of human ingenuity and one suspended piece of plexiglass.

Usually, nothing good comes of aging British rock stars playing around with mythic Americana. But when Jason Pierce straps on that spacesuit, magical things happen.

As someone who never watched Degrassi: The Next Generation, I can say, with absolute conviction, that this is a lot of fun and that it’s not just millennial nostalgia at work. Also, this video deserves credit for granting Kevin Smith his first moment of cultural relevance since he got kicked off of a Southwest flight for being too fat, or maybe since he tweeted about how his wife pwns his taint.