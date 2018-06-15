Rich The Kid Attacked And Robbed In Home Invasion

Rich The Kid was attacked and robbed in his girlfriend Tori Brixx’s Los Angeles home last night. Sources close to the Atlanta rapper tell TMZ that two masked men entered his house and demanded cash and jewelry, and when Rich tried to fight them off, three more men came in with guns.

In the ensuing conflict, Rich The Kid was pistol-whipped and beaten, and the robbers made off with a “significant” amount of cash and jewelry. Rich The Kid was admitted to a hospital for treatment, and he posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed to his Instagram page.

Although the cops were called after the attack, it’s unclear if a report was taken with any law enforcement agencies. Rich The Kid’s team reportedly believes the attack was an inside job.

Last week, Rich The Kid got into a physical altercation with Lil Uzi Vert at a Philadelphia Starbucks. His estranged wife recently accused him of domestic abuse.