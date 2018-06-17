Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell took his own life last May. Since his death, there have been heartfelt covers and tributes, an unreleased track, poems, a public vigil, and a rally for displaced refugees on his behalf. Cornell’s daughter Toni sang “Hallelujah” to honor her late father and shared a Father’s Day letter last year. Today Toni shared an unreleased duet with him, “Nothing Compares 2 U,” for Father’s Day. The Prince song was a staple of Cornell’s solo shows in his final years.

She wrote an accompanying note in the video description:

Daddy, I love you and miss you so much. You were the best father anyone could ask for. Our relationship was so special, and you were always there for me. You gave me courage when I didn’t have any. You believed in me when I didn’t. I miss your love everyday. Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too. Happy Father’s Day daddy, nothing compares to you. - Toni

They harmonize fittingly grief-stricken lyrics atop a melancholic guitar, “It’s so lonely without you here / I’m like a bird without a song.” Listen below.