1 Dead, 3 Injured In Hit-And-Run At PinkPop

A van ran into a group of attendees at the Dutch festival Pinkpop on early Monday morning, killing one and injuring at least three people. The hit-and-run occurred near a campsite close to the festival grounds.

As BBC reports, a 34-year-old man turned himself over to the police and was arrested in Amsterdam, 140 miles away from Pinkpop’s location in Landgraaf. Police have not determined whether the crash was deliberate or accidental.

The 35-year-old man who died as a result of the crash was a local festival volunteer, per BBC.

Festival organizers posted on Facebook that they were “deeply shocked” by the events.

The festival had come to an end a few hours before the crash, with a headlining performance by Bruno Mars.