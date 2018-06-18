Amen Dunes – “Believe” Video

Damon McMahon’s folk-rock project Amen Dunes released its first album in four years, Freedom, a few months back, and today the early single “Believe” has gotten a music video to go along with it. It was directed by Steven Brahms and takes on the same rambling, memory-laden quality as his music, running through quick snippets of archival footage and home videos intercut with McMahon dancing alone in his apartment. There’s a moment when a woman comes into play, but McMahon pushes her off and continues to dance and wallow alone. Check it out below.

Freedom is out now via Sacred Bones.