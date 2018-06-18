Dr. Dre is making a movie about Marvin Gaye, Variety reports. The film is still in the early pre-production stages, but rights to Gaye’s music have already been secured according to sources.

This isn’t the first time someone’s tried to make a Gaye biopic. Cameron Crowe, James Gandolfini, Scott Rudin, and Lenny Kravitz have all made a previous efforts to make a film about Gaye’s life. In 2016, Jamie Foxx got the rights from Gaye’s family to create a limited series about the late soul singer, but that project hasn’t gotten off the ground.

Dr. Dre’s film has been authorized by the family, and ironically, he’s represented by King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano, the firm that defended Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams against the Gaye state’s “Blurred Lines” trial in 2015.