Collections Of Colonies Of Bees – “Killerers”

Chris Rosenau of Collections Of Colonies Of Bees also plays in Volcano Choir with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and former Collections Of Colonies Of Bees member John Mueller. And after he performed with another former Collections Of Colonies Of Bees member, Sylvan Esso’s Nick Sanborn, at the second annual Eaux Claires music festival in 2016, he texted Vernon: “If Bees got a whole new set together, could they play the third annual Eaux Claires music festival?” They were the first band booked.

As a result of that text message, Rosenau recruited a whole new lineup to get that set together. The new lineup includes two more Volcano Choir bandmates, Daniel Spack and Matt Skemp, and, for the first time, a vocalist, Marielle Allschwang, who uses a special pedal rig to link her voice to Rosenau’s guitar. The fruits of their labor, a new album called HAWAII, is coming out next month, and we’ve already heard one song, “Ruins.”

If you thought that “Collections Of Colonies Of Bees” sounded unwieldy, then just wait till you hear the title of their new song: “Killerers.” Where “Ruins” mostly found Allschwang singing normally, “Killerers” shows off their new vocal pedal technique, allowing Allschwang and Rosenau to chop up and splice her voice into its own separate instrument, swirling around the band’s cresting and falling waves of guitar. Listen below.

HAWAII is out 7/13 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.