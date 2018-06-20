A few months ago, Miya Folick followed up last year’s Give It To Me EP with the excellent one-off “Deadbody,” which she wrote and produced with Justin Raisen. She’s teamed up with Raisen once again for her next one, “Stock Image.” It’s a pulsating track that really lets Folick’s voice soar in a fashion that her more rock-oriented songs don’t lend itself to. “Feeling empty inside of your outline/ You scratch at the door of the divide,” she sings on it.

UPDATE: “Stock Image” also has a video directed by Bryan Schlam. It finds Folick dancing her way through New York City, turning her red Honda jacket into an effective prop. A press release reveals the song will be on her upcoming Interscope debut album, produced by Charli XCX/Angel Olsen/Sky Ferreira collaborator Justin Raisen. It also includes this statement from Folick:

“Stock Image” is the conversation you have with yourself when you’re feeling lost and your color has faded. When you’re too focused on inhabiting a certain image and then suddenly you realize your insides are empty, that you’re just a frame. I wrote it from a place of feeling shallow and gray and wanting to feel Full! Deep! Vibrant! I hope it makes you feel lush and colored in.

Watch below.

“Stock Image” is out now via Interscope/Terrible.