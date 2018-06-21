Earlier this week, the controversial and problematic young rap star XXXTentacion was murdered outside a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida, at the age of 20. In the immediate aftermath of his murder, rumors flew. Fans thought that XXXTentacion was really still alive, or that Drake had ordered a hit on him. Many believed the murder had been committed by local rappers Soldier Kidd and Soldier Jojo. But police believed that the murder had been a random robbery, and now they reportedly have a suspect in custody.

TMZ reports that police have arrested a 22-year-old suspect named Dedrick D. Williams, charging him with first-degree murder, possibly after a highway chase. Williams, pictured above, has previously been arrested for grand theft auto, cocaine possession, weapons possession, domestic violence, and aggravated assault with a firearm. Right now, he’s being held at the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

During a home vigil for XXXTentacion last night, his mother told fellow mourners that she’d received a message from detectives: “They got him.”