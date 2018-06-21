The small Australian town of Warracknabeal in Victoria hopes to honor hometown hero Nick Cave with a new statue. The lifesize figure will depict Cave in a loincloth riding a horse. A crowdfunding campaign will be launched by Peter Loy, a Cave fan and member of the Warracknabeal Arts Council, according to the Guardian. He hopes to raise up to $200,000 by August in order to erect the statue.

The sculptor Corin Johnson (of the post-punk band H.Grimace) says that the idea for the statue originated in the 1990s as a joke. Though the design has changed several times, the final iteration has been made into a maquette. A copy was given to Cave and is displayed at the Melbourne Arts Centre.

According to the Guardian’s report, Cave reportedly described the statue as “a rather beautiful piece of homoerotic art.” Check out photos and read more here.