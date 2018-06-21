Portland, Oregon-based Artist To Watch Haley Heynderickx released her debut album, I Need To Start A Garden, earlier this year. It’s a layered and muscular collection of folk songs, and Heynderickx recreates its sense of envelopment in her live performances. In the midst of their current tour, Heynderickx and her band stopped by our offices in New York City to perform for a Stereogum Session. She did three songs from I Need A Garden, “Bug Collector,” “Drinking Song,” and “Oom Sha La La” and she was backed by a trombone, a keyboard, and a drum by way of an apple box. Watch the full performance below.
TOUR DATES:
06/22 Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern Cafe And Music Hall
06/23 Nashville, TN @ High Watt
06/26 Austin, TX @ Cactus Cafe
06/27 Dallas, TX @ Dada Dallas
06/28 Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s
06/29 Atlanta, GA @ Grocery On Home
06/30 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle (early show)
07/05 Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival
07/09 Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups
07/10 Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
07/11 St. Louis, MO @ The Monocle
07/12 Chicago, IL @ Martyrs’
07/13 Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark
07/14-15 Guelph, ON @ Hillside Festival
08/04-05 Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon
08/16-19 Brecon, UK @ Greenman Festival
08/30 Oost-vlieland, NL @ Into The Great Wide Open Festival
09/02 Salisbury, UK @ End Of the Road Festival
09/07 Sisters, OR @ Sisters Folk Festival
I Need To Start A Garden is out now via Mama Bird Recording Co.