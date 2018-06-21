Portland, Oregon-based Artist To Watch Haley Heynderickx released her debut album, I Need To Start A Garden, earlier this year. It’s a layered and muscular collection of folk songs, and Heynderickx recreates its sense of envelopment in her live performances. In the midst of their current tour, Heynderickx and her band stopped by our offices in New York City to perform for a Stereogum Session. She did three songs from I Need A Garden, “Bug Collector,” “Drinking Song,” and “Oom Sha La La” and she was backed by a trombone, a keyboard, and a drum by way of an apple box. Watch the full performance below.

TOUR DATES:

06/22 Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern Cafe And Music Hall

06/23 Nashville, TN @ High Watt

06/26 Austin, TX @ Cactus Cafe

06/27 Dallas, TX @ Dada Dallas

06/28 Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

06/29 Atlanta, GA @ Grocery On Home

06/30 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle (early show)

07/05 Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

07/09 Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups

07/10 Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

07/11 St. Louis, MO @ The Monocle

07/12 Chicago, IL @ Martyrs’

07/13 Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark

07/14-15 Guelph, ON @ Hillside Festival

08/04-05 Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

08/16-19 Brecon, UK @ Greenman Festival

08/30 Oost-vlieland, NL @ Into The Great Wide Open Festival

09/02 Salisbury, UK @ End Of the Road Festival

09/07 Sisters, OR @ Sisters Folk Festival

I Need To Start A Garden is out now via Mama Bird Recording Co.