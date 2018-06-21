Mogwai – “We’re Not Done (End Title)”

Scottish post-rockers Mogwai are doing the score for the upcoming science fiction/action film Kin, which stars Jack Reynor, Zoë Kravitz, Carrie Coon, Dennis Quaid, and James Franco. We’ve already heard one selection from the soundtrack, “Donuts,” and today they’ve shared another one, a track called “We’re Not Done” that plays over the movie’s end credits. And it certainly sounds like the kind of song that would conclude a movie after everything’s faded to black: It’s sweeping and anthemic and it even features vocals, a pumped-up inspirational jam that also manages to sound like the end of the universe. Listen below.

Kin is out 8/31. The soundtrack will be released the same day via Rock Action Records / Temporary Residence.