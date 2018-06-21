Yeezy season is almost over. When Kanye West first returned to Twitter a couple of months ago, we knew we were in for a lot, and we still didn’t really know what we were in for. But soon, he announced that he’d be releasing five albums, one every week starting at the end of May, seven tracks each. This marathon has already yielded one classic Kanye-produced album from Pusha-T, Daytona, and messy, unfocused albums from Ye himself, the Ye/Kid Cudi team-up Kids See Ghosts, and Nas. And finally, we’re closing things out tomorrow with another Kanye-produced album, this time by G.O.O.D. Music R&B singer Teyana Taylor, who you might recognize from Kanye’s “Fade” video. The album is called Keep That Same Energy. Dragon energy, perhaps?

As is Kanye’s custom, Keep That Same Energy is being debuted at a listening party tonight ahead of its official release tomorrow. Three Thursdays ago, Kanye flew a bunch of celebs, influencers, and journalists out to a Wyoming ranch to sit around a campfire and listen to Ye. Two Thursdays ago, Kanye and Kid Cudi got a bunch more celebs, influencers, and journalists to sit around a campfire in Los Angeles and listen to Kids See Ghosts. One Thursday ago, Kanye and Nas held another listening party in Nas’ native Queens, New York. And now, it’s Teyana Taylor’s turn.

Instead of a new, fourth location, Taylor’s listening party is going to be held in LA again. And, as with the previous events, this one will be livestreamed. We can only hope this livestream will have fewer delays and technical difficulties than the previous ones — which is, admittedly, setting the bar pretty low. Either way, let’s watch, listen, and find out together here.