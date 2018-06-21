Jim Jones Arrested On Felon Drug And Firearm Charges After Car Chase

Jim Jones was chased down by Georgia cops Thursday night and busted for possession of a handgun and drugs, according to TMZ. The rapper was riding in the backseat in a car cops pulled over in Cowetta County. Apparently, the car accelerated instead of stopping, starting a car chase. They only stopped once the car hit a deputy’s vehicle. Deputies found marijuana, Oxycodone, Percocet, vape cartridges, THC oil, two loaded pistols, and cash. Jones said the money was “just petty cash.”

The cops said one of the pistols they found was stolen. Jones and his friends denied possession of the items and Jones said he had a prescription for the Oxycodone and Percocet. Jones claimed that he told the driver to stop but she was “incoherent.” He was charged for possession of the stolen gun, a firearm, and narcotics, plus a misdemeanor for the prescription pills not being in their original containers. Jones was released on $7,000 bail.