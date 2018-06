Indiana rapper Freddie Gibbs released his third album You Only Live 2wice last year, one of our favorite rap albums of 2017. He collaborated with G Perico and Mozzy on “Colors” back in April, and tonight he shares a new surprise mixtape called Freddie. He preceded the project drop with a infomercial of sorts. Listen to Freddie, which features 03 Greedo, and watch the trailer below.