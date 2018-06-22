Chloe X Halle – “Happy Without Me” (Feat. Joey Bada$$) Video

Chloe and Halle Bailey, the two young sisters from Atlanta who perform as an R&B duo under the name Chloe X Halle, caught the attention of Beyoncé herself by covering one of her songs in 2013. Beyoncé quickly signed them to her Parkwood imprint, and they released their full-length debut, The Kids Are Alright, earlier this year. Just this week, they performed at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and today, they’ve shared a new music video for “Happy Without Me,” the Joey Bada$$-featuring track from their recent LP. The clip finds both sisters wearing lots of glitter on their faces and sparkling at the beach while Joey dresses up like an angel. Watch below.

The Kids Are Alright is out now on Beyoncé’s Parkwood imprint.