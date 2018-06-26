Lil Yachty & Valee – “Wombo”

So is Valee’s name pronounced “valley” or “valet”? This has been bothering me lately. It’s mostly been bothering me because I don’t know how to pronounce the name of one of the most exciting rappers to come along in a long time. After bubbling up on the Chicago underground for some time, Valee has had a huge year. He signed to G.O.O.D. Music. He released a strong statement-of-intent EP called GOOD Job, You Found Me. And he had a scene-stealing appearance on Kanye West’s Ye. And now people are rapping like him, too.

For whatever reason, people have decided that the thing to do on a Valee song is to rap as much like Valee as possible. That’s the route that Chicago R&B star Jeremih went on “Womp Womp,” his Valee collab, and the results were bafflingly great. (“Womp Womp” is, at least from where I’m sitting, one of the best singles that 2018 has yet given us.) And now it’s basically what Lil Yachty does on “Wombo,” his own new Valee collab.

On “Wombo,” Yachty and Valee take turns going in over a restless, pinging, hypnotic beat from the young St. Louis producer ChaseTheMoney. On this one, Yachty sounds like he’s having more fun than he’s had in a minute, even if Valee’s fussy doubletime verse absolutely upstages his own. Check it out below.

There is apparently a “Womp Womp” video coming later today, and I am excited.