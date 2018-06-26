The Killers Play Wales: “People Were Urinating Everywhere”

Are we human? Or are we pisser? Sadly, too many fans at a recent Killers show had to answer this question for themselves.

On Saturday night, the Killers played a much-anticipated show at the Liberty Stadium, in the Welsh city of Swansea. Fans who had seats in the stadium levels had no problems. They could use bathrooms like regular people. They could have piss and be a pisser. But fans down on the field level were not so lucky.

WalesOnline reports that the stadium only had port-a-potties outside the stadium. That meant that fans had to leave the stadium, wait in line, and then come back in if they had to piss mid-show — an ordeal that could take up to 45 minutes.

One fan named Sam Jones had this to say: “I was furious. I missed the first three songs because I was queuing for an hour to use the loo. A lot of the women in the queue were furious, saying they had basically spent £65 for a wee!”

Because of adverse pissing conditions, many fans skipped the line and just pissed up against a fence instead. James Hall, another fan, says, “People were urinating everywhere. I complained to the stewards but there was nothing they could do. We couldn’t have a drink after seeing all this because I was with three women who didn’t want to pee up against a fence. Neither did I.”

Meanwhile, here are some tweets from disgruntled fans, via NME:

Unbelievable night at Swansea for the killers, spoiled only by having to pee in a bush due to the shocking toilet situation @thekillers @LibertyStadium pic.twitter.com/X4p7zFFAh2 — Maria Gibbs (@MariaGibbs26) June 24, 2018

@LibertyStadium where can I get a refund for missing the Killers because of your terrible toilet system? — David Pallett (@davidpallett) June 23, 2018

The Killers delivered, they always do. Who decided to get porter cabins as toilets for 20,000 people? 30-45 mins to get out, queue and get back in. Absolute shambles organisation @LibertyStadium .. @thekillers come to the proper part of Wales next time ❤️ — Ross Fowler (@RossCCFC1988) June 24, 2018

Get your shit together, concert promoters.