The beloved Connecticut-bred rock band/DIY institution Ovlov announced their triumphant return, a new album called Tru, last month. Since then, we’ve heard two new songs: the great lead single “Spright,” which we named one of the 5 Best Songs Of The Week when it came out, and the ragged sprint that was “Short Morgan.” Now they’ve shared another song, “Stick,” another blast of bittersweet fuzzed-out melodicism. Listen below.

Tru is out 7/20 via Exploding In Sound Records. Pre-order it here.