Watch A Clip Of Kim Gordon & Beth Ditto In Gus Van Sant’s New Film

Music often plays a large role in director Gus Van Sant’s films, but his latest also happens to feature a whole bunch of actual musicians in minor roles. Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot, based on the memoir of the same name by cartoonist John Callahan, stars Joaquin Phoenix as Callahan, and Sleater-Kinney multihyphenate Carrie Brownstein plays his case worker. (In an recent interview with us, Browstein described Phoenix as “an intense, dedicated actor.”) And in a newly shared clip from the film, as Pitchfork points out, characters played by two more musicians, Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon and Gossip’s Beth Ditto, share their stories with an AA group led by sponsor Jonah Hill. Watch that below.