Watch Interpol Debut New Song “Now You See Me At Work” In Vienna

Interpol announced their new Dave Fridmann-produced album Marauder, their first since 2014’s El Pintor, and shared its lead single “The Rover” earlier this month. They performed “The Rover” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert the next day, and last night, they officially kicked off their 2018 world tour in support of the release with a show at the Vienna Arena in Austria.

In addition to playing “The Rover” in a real concert for the first time, NME reports that Interpol debuted another new song from Marauder called “Now You See Me At Work” during the show. They also performed “Success” for the first time since 2011 and “The Scale” and “Public Pervert” for the first time since 2008. Watch some fan-shot footage from the show and check out the full setlist below.

SETLIST

“Not Even Jail”

“All The Rage Back Home”

“C’mere”

“The Scale” (First time since 2008)

“The Heinrich Maneuver”

“The New”

“The Rover” (Tour debut)

“Length Of Love”

“Roland”

“Success” (First time since 2011)

“Public Pervert” (First time since 2008)

“Anywhere”

“Now You See Me At Work” (Live debut)

“Evil”

“Slow Hands”

“Pioneer To The Falls”

“Obstacle 1″

Marauder is out 8/24 on Matador.