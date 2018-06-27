Migos – “Narcos” Video

Earlier this year, the massively popular Atlanta rap trio Migos released their bloated, overlong double album Culture II. The album has too many songs, and a lot of them go nowhere. But “Narcos,” on which all three Migos rap over samples of Latin guitar, is probably one of the highlights. And now, after making cinematic videos for other Culture II highlights like “Stir Fry” and “Walk It Talk It,” Migos have one for “Narcos.”

You will not be surprised to learn that the “Narcos” video, like the song itself, is fully in love with the aesthetics of the Netflix show Narcos and with the ’80s drug-cartel culture that the show depicts. In the clip, the three Migos (as well as 21 Savage and DJ Durel) wear silk and linen and hang out at lavishly appointed mansions full of dudes with automatic weapons. There’s not really a story line; they spent most of the clip draped in luxury before a sudden gunfight breaks out.

Quavo, who has co-directed a lot of Migos videos in the past, is the lead credited director here. And while the video looks as slick as plenty of recent Migos joints, it doesn’t have the surreal insanity of something like their “T-Shirt” video working for it. It’s just a pretty good rap video. Check it out below.

Culture II is out now on Quality Control/300.