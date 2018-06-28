Thanks to its placement in umpteen Vietnam War movies, Creedence Clearwater’s populist anti-war anthem “Fortunate Son” is already attached to lots of iconic imagery. But the song, originally from Creedence’s 1969 album Willy And The Poor Boys, has never had a music video until today.

In honor of CCR’s founding 50 years ago, the band has commissioned an official “Fortunate Son” video by director Ben Fee, who helmed the War On Drugs’ memorable “Nothing To Find” video last year and has also worked with Band Of Horses and Aesop Rock. For “Fortunate Son,” Fee traveled the United States from coast to coast spotlighting the diversity of the “99%.” The song’s pivotal phrase, “It ain’t me,” comes up a lot. (The band is promoting the video with the hashtag #ITAINTME, which I keep reading as “I Taint Me,” for what it’s worth.)

Creedence are planning other 50th anniversary machinations. According to a press release, record label Craft Recordings “will be honoring the band’s musical legacy via a diverse array of media, products and events; including a special release coming this fall. The fête will also provide fans with new ways to engage with CCR online-sharing their memories, streaming new content, and diving deeper into the band’s legendary history.” Watch CCR50.com for more info on all that, and in the meantime, watch the “Fortunate Son” video below.