Azealia Banks Crowdfunding Lawsuit Against Russell Crowe

Two years ago, Azealia Banks was at a party in Russell Crowe’s hotel suite, and things went badly. Banks was there as a guest of the RZA, Crowe’s friend and sometime collaborator. And at some point during the evening, Crowe picked Banks up and physically removed her from the suite. Banks claims that Crowe spat on her, choked her, and called her the N-word. But none of the guests who were at the party, including the RZA, have corroborated her story. Banks filed a police report on the incident, but a Los Angeles District Attorney rejected the case. So now Banks is planning to sue, and she would like your help.

Banks has launched a GoFundMe campaign, asking fans and well-wishers to help her fund a potential lawsuit against Crowe. On the GoFundMe site, Banks has written this:

Russell Crowe spit on me at a party in 2016 and denied it, had a group of people gaslight me causing irreparable damage to my acting career and my reputation as well as loads of emotional damage. Whatever money comes of this will be donated to ocean clean up charities. This isn’t about a big pay day for me, it’s about letting the world know that black women are victims to the same sort of disgusting violence men in Hollywood deal out to women and it’s important to send a message that black women also deserve justice and will get justice in these situations. Crowe called me a nigger, choked me, and spat on me… if I were a white singer he wouldn’t have even thought about laying a finger on me. So many things like this happen in the entertainment industry and it’s time that ALL these perpetrators get reprimanded so they STOP this violent behavior !!

As I’m writing this, Banks’ campaign has raised $1,893 toward its $100,000 goal.