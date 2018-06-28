Decemberists Fan Orders Her Majesty On Amazon, Gets Something Even Better

Comedy writer T.J. Chambers ordered a copy of the Decemberists‘ sophomore LP Her Majesty on Amazon, but Amazon accidentally sent him Christian Death‘s Only Theater Of Pain. A classic mix-up!
Chambers wrote on Twitter, “Hi @amazon I ordered a @TheDecemberists LP and you sent me a band called Christian Death’s presumably seminal album ‘Only Theater Of Pain’ so…I guess I’m gonna check it out? cc @colinmeloy @MRCHRISFUNK et al.”
@AmazonHelp quickly addressed the mishap, but Decemberists frontman Colin Meloy insisted that Chambers keep the record. “That’s actually a pretty classic record. DO NOT RETURN,” Meloy tweeted back. It looks like I, too, will be checking out Christian Death’s Only Theater Of Pain.
Hi @amazon I ordered a @TheDecemberists LP and you sent me a band called Christian Death’s presumably seminal album “Only Theater Of Pain” so…I guess I’m gonna check it out? cc @colinmeloy @MRCHRISFUNK et al pic.twitter.com/qPBxp7wzVa
— T.J. Chambers (@tjchambersLA) June 27, 2018
— colin meloy (@colinmeloy) June 28, 2018
You ain't wrong, and now my goal is to get it signed by both Valor Kand and Mr. Chris Funk. But my best guess as to how it wound up in there instead of Her Majesty is… they both look kinda tan?
— T.J. Chambers (@tjchambersLA) June 28, 2018