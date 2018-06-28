Morrissey’s Manager Releases Statement About Anti-Racism Protest At His Concert

Morrissey has been sharing some controversial opinions, beyond his starch-focused eating habits. He defended Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey following the sexual harassment allegations against them, said that “the modern Loony Left seem to forget that Hitler was Left wing,” endorsed a racist political party, and denounced the British liberal news site the Independent in a “Hate Piece.” According to the Guardian, former Morrissey fans are planning an anti-racism party in Manchester to coincide with his gig at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl on 7/8.

Event organizer Dave Haslam told the Guardian that the protest party is “in response to Morrissey’s divisive views, and his support for the far right.” Today, Morrissey’s manager shared a statement on the former Smiths frontman’s official Facebook page. “The Guardian Gets It Wrong Again! Let’s get real. ‘Former Morrissey fans’ have not organized anything. That ‘Has-Been Haslam’ character was never a Morrissey fan,” the post reads. “We are in the business of creating music and performing music. We are actually not in the business of politics, or bullshit. We’ll leave that to Wannabees like Mr Haslam and the Editors of The Guardian.”

Read the full statement below.