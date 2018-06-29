Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Totally cool story here… So, we hopped onto Counting Crows, which I still think, was at the exact moment before they broke big. A true delight for any music lover to witness. ‘Mr. Jones’ was steadily rising up the charts and anyone who took the chance on August and Everything After was treated to something so emotional and energetic that you couldn’t help but fall in love with them.

It was at this moment in time, in a small New Haven club, before they took the stage, you could see Adam stroll through the floor and grab a beer if you were perceptive enough to put the face to the hair, which I did, and it was incredibly enlightening to belly up to the bar with him. He was honest, endearing, excited and scared as I reassured him that he was on the precipice of something great as I launched debut albums out to him like Murmur, Boy and so on, telling him he was next in line. He struggled with buying into it, but knew something was up for sure. At any rate, we parted ways, me with a grin ear to ear in rock star awe and him swinging his Amstel by his hip as he headed to the stage. Their early shows were electric, liberating, and his presence was arresting as much as it was vulnerable. This was a man (who I later found out) couldn’t play Raining in Baltimore live because the heartbreak it carried was still tender. Again, this was early, and you could walk freely on the floor while they played…the secret wasn’t out. At any rate, the band of boys that saw him that night was so excited that we needed to head to Rhode Island to see them again. So on to Lupos we went and whatta ya know, my eye caught that frizzy haired ruffled soul, Adam, strolling through the pre game crowd with an Amstel in his hand, and me in his way wearing my Yankee hat. Hey Adam, I said (loudly) and we shook hands, and chatted for half a beer. I reminded him that Mr Jones was rocketing up the charts as we both looked around and agreed that the crowd was growing as their album was rising. He looked nervous. I was as proud as ever standing in front of him to witness his success birth itself in the span of a week. So, off he went, hopped on stage, put on a searing performance, and we left Rhode Island wanting more. Next up, Northhampton, MA. We took the trek from CT, and when we get there, wouldn’t ya know….sold out. Mr Jones was number one, the album was all over the place and The Counting Crows were IT. So, here we are 2 hours from home and theres a line out the door. What do young 20 somethings do when a shows sold out and we have no options? Well, in my case, I called up the club, spoke to the page, told him I was from Geffen records and needed to talk to a member of the and regarding tour changes. This would never work, but what the fuck, right? Hold please. About ten minutes later, a quiet voice picks up. Hello? ‘Who’s this?’ I asked. Adam. ‘You’re not gonna believe this…. “ and I proceeded to tell him I was the guy in the Yankee hat who met him in New Haven and Rhode Island blah blah. Of course, he remembers me. Long story, long, I tell him I brought some friends because I felt they had to see these guys live, but the show was sold out. He said no problem, I got ya, then got our names on some list with the page, we sailed past the line, and into the club we went. Place was packed, the band was literally blowing up, but who’s there floating anonymously in the crowd but Adam. We caught up, almost as weird friends, I wished him luck, told him I was right and that he was gonna be something special, and, well, that was that. Bumped into him one last time in a bar across the street afterwards, and I knew I was talking to a guy who was wrestling with his impending success. I’m not sure how he felt about it either. All I know is that he bled Counting Crows, and it was a cinderella story not many fans are able to witness happen ‘in the moment,’ but I gotta say…it was special. I ended up seeing him one last time at Red Rocks. I looked to the stars and then behind me to see thousands of people enjoying what I started out watching with no more than 300 people. One thing held true though, he still never played Raining in Baltimore. Wonder if he ever did. Here’s to you, Adam. You made an impact on so many, but it was fun watching you get what you deserved…