Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

This week on the ‘Gum we reviewed the latest releases from 5SOS, Red Baraat, Let’s Eat Grandma, and Rico Nasty, plus a concert from U2. We edited Kanye’s Wyoming albums into Cruel Summer 2 and the month in metal into The Black Market. To celebrate some LP anniversaries, we looked at Public Enemy covers and asked Katie Crutchfield to write about Lucinda Williams. We interviewed Adam Duritz and Soccer Mommy and Hayley Williams together. We listed flexi-discs that used to come with food. And we published our latest Cover Story on 0PN. Check out the week’s best and worst comments below only after you read all those things please.
|Jeff Buc-lee
I think we all can relate
|krazen
The issue is that like many wealthy people you can write off various harmful changes in the world because you’re insulated from the consequences. Which is why some of the current administration policies that even mainstream republcians see as beyond the pale he can write off as just plain, ‘politics’. Similar to how his father in law was all pro-trump but when he was hinting at anti-trans views suddenly its’ all hands on deck. It’s unfortunate because he knows how much his words matter from how he shows he was worried about being ‘cancelled’ and losing the protection of the ‘tribe’.
The thing is as the world moves on and becomes more volatile there’s a chance that wealth won’t even be enough to shield them, (ie. what happened to Labron). It’s why many African-American’s who become huge tend to still keep much of their same progressive politics; when a racist cop pulls you over for the wrong reasons he doesn’t know and doesn’t care if you’re a famous star on not.
|StarkyLoveMD
Feeling and thinking shouldn’t be mutually exclusive.
|321letsjam
“Just standing up and saying what you feel, and not even doing a lot of research on it. Having a political opinion that’s overly informed, it’s like knowing how to dress, as
This quote is the whole thing wrapped in a bow. He’s essentially like, “I don’t want to have to know too much or think too hard. I just want to feel things like a child.” It’s such a meaningless way to look at the world .
|sareeny
Albarn responds, “I do not sample, I create music.”
see i was ready to hear you out before this instant eyeroll ass shit here
|theyachtmaster
I know I haven’t been commenting as much as you all want me to lately.
But this Monday, I finally started my “dream” job that I have been chasing for the last three agonizing years while working a job I hated.
I just wanted to take a moment to let everyone here know, that as members of my cherished SG family, that you all had absolutely nothing to do with it. So, thank you.
|HartfordTheWhale
Agreed, but I think there’s also a bigger problem here that extends beyond insulated wealthy people to many seemingly “reasonable” Trump supporters (people like my mom, for example…) which is the belief that ignorance forgives culpability. Kanye says as much in here: “Having a political opinion that’s overly informed, it’s like knowing how to dress, as opposed to being a child — “I like this.” I hear Trump talk and I’m like, I like the way it sounds, knowing that there’s people who like me that don’t like the way it sounds.”
Well la di da for you, Kanye and Trump supporters writ large, but just because you’re too lazy (or mentally unable) to follow, understand and have an opinion about his policies does not mean they’re not happening, and does not exonerate you in the execution of them. It’s a lazy and selfish copout – one that I feel like is typically used by people who want to “like” Trump for his cult of personality (and possibly for some latent fear of/hatred for the “other”) but don’t want to be held responsible for his and his cabinet’s actions.
|mr. gruff the atheist goat
I would, but I just feel in my gut that anti-intellectualism is the most toxic force in political discourse today, and I don’t want my opinion to be overly informed.
|blochead
“She saved my ass” That’s what reptiles do, Dave. They save their prey for consumption at a later date.
Grohl is a walking dead man, people
|Luis Enrique Yañez
Damon’s in Paris and he’s going Gorillaz, huh!
|Joshlynn
shields is a fucking idiot, lmao
|timescreamer
I think you missed the entire point. Based on your justification of how childlike curiosity leads to maturity and the steps you take to get there, your trying to project where childlike curiosity goes.
You gotta throw everything after childlike curiosity out of the window.
That’s the whole point of childlike curiosity.
|timescreamer
Anti-intellectualism doesn’t mean conspiracy theory.
Anti-intellectualism can have good interpretations and as Horowitz argues is anti-authoritarian.
|almotasim
True that. But that is a lame excuse.
|timescreamer
I am saying that anti-intellectualism is a good thing. Kanye is saying that too (I think) in his own very Kanye way.
|homesickalien
Totally cool story here…
So, we hopped onto Counting Crows, which I still think, was at the exact moment before they broke big. A true delight for any music lover to witness. ‘Mr. Jones’ was steadily rising up the charts and anyone who took the chance on August and Everything After was treated to something so emotional and energetic that you couldn’t help but fall in love with them.
At any rate, the band of boys that saw him that night was so excited that we needed to head to Rhode Island to see them again. So on to Lupos we went and whatta ya know, my eye caught that frizzy haired ruffled soul, Adam, strolling through the pre game crowd with an Amstel in his hand, and me in his way wearing my Yankee hat. Hey Adam, I said (loudly) and we shook hands, and chatted for half a beer. I reminded him that Mr Jones was rocketing up the charts as we both looked around and agreed that the crowd was growing as their album was rising. He looked nervous. I was as proud as ever standing in front of him to witness his success birth itself in the span of a week.
So, off he went, hopped on stage, put on a searing performance, and we left Rhode Island wanting more.
Next up, Northhampton, MA. We took the trek from CT, and when we get there, wouldn’t ya know….sold out. Mr Jones was number one, the album was all over the place and The Counting Crows were IT. So, here we are 2 hours from home and theres a line out the door. What do young 20 somethings do when a shows sold out and we have no options? Well, in my case, I called up the club, spoke to the page, told him I was from Geffen records and needed to talk to a member of the and regarding tour changes. This would never work, but what the fuck, right?
Hold please.
About ten minutes later, a quiet voice picks up.
Hello?
‘Who’s this?’ I asked.
Adam.
‘You’re not gonna believe this…. “ and I proceeded to tell him I was the guy in the Yankee hat who met him in New Haven and Rhode Island blah blah. Of course, he remembers me. Long story, long, I tell him I brought some friends because I felt they had to see these guys live, but the show was sold out. He said no problem, I got ya, then got our names on some list with the page, we sailed past the line, and into the club we went. Place was packed, the band was literally blowing up, but who’s there floating anonymously in the crowd but Adam. We caught up, almost as weird friends, I wished him luck, told him I was right and that he was gonna be something special, and, well, that was that.
Bumped into him one last time in a bar across the street afterwards, and I knew I was talking to a guy who was wrestling with his impending success. I’m not sure how he felt about it either. All I know is that he bled Counting Crows, and it was a cinderella story not many fans are able to witness happen ‘in the moment,’ but I gotta say…it was special.
I ended up seeing him one last time at Red Rocks. I looked to the stars and then behind me to see thousands of people enjoying what I started out watching with no more than 300 people. One thing held true though, he still never played Raining in Baltimore. Wonder if he ever did.
Here’s to you, Adam. You made an impact on so many, but it was fun watching you get what you deserved…
