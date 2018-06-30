Josh Homme Shares Sweet Letter Anthony Bourdain Once Wrote To His Daughter

Queens Of The Stone Age frontman was good friends with the beloved celebrity chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain. Homme appeared on an episode of Bourdain’s Travel Channel series No Reservations in 2011 and, along with Mark Lanegan, wrote the theme song for his later CNN show Parts Unknown. When Bourdain tragically died by suicide earlier this month, Homme shared a tribute to his “brother” on social media and dedicated an onstage performance of “Long Slow Goodbye” at Denmark’s NorthSide Festival to Bourdain. And now he’s once again taken to social media to remember Bourdain.

In the episode of No Reservations that Homme appeared on, which was filmed in the California High Desert, there’s a scene where Bourdain walks up to Homme while he’s playing guitar and smashes the guitar against a tree. Homme’s daughter Camille, who would’ve been around five years old at the time, apparently saw the promo and got upset. And so Bourdain wrote her an apology letter.

“Tony, I miss you bad,” Homme wrote on Twitter while recounting the story yesterday. “Once Camille was so mad at you. She was defending me. & So were you. Defending me. As we had done & would do many times over the years for each other. & you, with great care, such empathy, such sweetness… you apologized to a little girl who was defending her daddy.” And then he shared Bourdain’s apology letter.

“You saw me take Daddy’s guitar and smash it against a tree and I’m sure that was upsetting,” Bourdain wrote, explaining that the promo was a “not so subtle” reference to Animal House. “Know that that was in fact not really Daddy’s guitar, and that we were both just playing around. Daddy would have been very angry were I to do such a thing — and as he is a large man, I would not still be here to write this letter. I like your Daddy very much. We are friends. Your Daddy was very nice to let me and my camera crew hang out with him all week at his favorite places and to make totally awesome music for us.”

Read Bourdain’s whole letter and watch the guitar-smashing promo in question below.