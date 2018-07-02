Ghost Ship Fire Defendants Reach Plea Deals For Less Than 10 Years In Jail

Two men involved with the Ghost Ship warehouse are expected to take plea deals for less than 10 years in jail, as The East Bay Times reports.

Derick Almena and Max Harris were each charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter and will plead no contest to those charges in exchange for plea deals of nine and six years respectively.

Almena is said to have leased the warehouse and illegally sublet the space for artists to live and work, while Harris lived at Ghost Ship and helped plan the December 2016 concert where the fire started.

According to an email sent by the Alameda County District Attorney David Lim to the families of the victims, Almena and Harris will serve their sentences at Alameda County Jail as opposed to state prison.

Both will appear in court on Tuesday (7/3) where they are expected to accept their plea deals to avoid a jury trial that was scheduled to begin in a couple weeks.