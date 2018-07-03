Avey Tare Shares Eucalyptus Remixes By All 3 Animal Collective Bandmates

Animal Collective co-leader Avey Tare released his latest solo LP Eucalyptus last year; read our interview all about it! Today he’s back with news of a cool remix project based on the album.

This September, Avey will release the Essence Of Eucalyptus EP, a limited edition 12″ featuring Eucalyptus tracks remixed by each of his Animal Collective bandmates. It leads off with Geologist’s take on “When You Left Me,” followed by Panda Bear’s treatment of “Melody Unfair.” Side B contains Deakin’s remix of “Ms. Secret” and a live recording of “PJ” and “DR aw One for J.”

In other, less recent AnCo collaborations, Avey and Panda have been teaming up to revisit the group’s classic Sung Tongs lately; they toured the album through Europe in June and will bring it stateside this month.

In the meantime, check out all three new remixes below.

Essence Of Eucalyptus is out 9/7 on Domino. Pre-order it here.