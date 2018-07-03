Bleakness are a band from the French town of Nantes. They’re basically a hardcore band; their music is fast and riffy and full of screaming. But they also do some dark, atmospheric postpunk brooding, and the combination is a rich and compelling one. Also, the fact that the screaming comes with a French accent makes the screaming feel somewhat more… cultured? That can’t be right. In any case, the band has just followed up last year’s Ruined Fate EP with a new one called Frozen Refuge, and it’s a heavy and absorbing listen. Check it out below.

<a href="http://sabotagerecords.bandcamp.com/album/bleakness-frozen-refuge-12" target="_blank">BLEAKNESS – FROZEN REFUGE 12'' by sabotagerecords</a>

The Frozen Refuge EP is out now on Sabotage.