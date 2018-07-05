Ariana Grande Responds To Controversy Over Pete Davidson’s Resurfaced Manchester Bombing Joke

Ariana Grande has responded to a joke her fiancé Pete Davidson made months ago regarding the Manchester terrorist attack at her 2017 concert.

During a stand-up show to benefit Puerto Rico in the fall, Davidson joked about how famous Grande has become, saying, “Britney Spears didn’t have a terrorist attack at her concert.” The joke recently resurfaced when Charlotte Hodgson — the mother of Olivia Campbell-Hardy, who was killed in the tragedy — told the U.K.’s Mirror that his joke was “disgusting.” Hodgson added that “it’s outrageous” for the person who made this comment to now be engaged to Grande.

When one of Grande’s fans pointed out the controversy on Twitter, Grande responded by acknowledging that she did not find it funny but that Davidson never had malicious intent.

“This has been [very] tough & conflicting on my heart,” she tweeted. “He uses comedy to help [people] feel better [about] how f-ed up things in the world are. We all deal [with] trauma differently. I of course didn’t find it funny.”

See her full tweet below:

this has been v tough & conflicting on my heart. he uses comedy to help ppl feel better ab how f-ed up things in this world are. we all deal w trauma differently. I of course didn’t find it funny. it was months ago & his intention wasn’t/ is never malicious but it was unfortunate — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 5, 2018

