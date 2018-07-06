Rescue Doctor’s Record Label Shares First Video Of Boys Trapped In Thailand Cave

One of the many disconcerting stories in the news lately has been the case of 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped in a cave in Thailand. The team has been trapped in the flooded Tham Luang Cave network in northern Thailand for two weeks, and one former Thai Navy SEAL who volunteered to help rescue them has died in the process. It’s a horrific situation all around.

Divers first reached the trapped kids Monday with medicine and food. Soon after, the first videos of the boys emerged in a surprising place: the Facebook page of Forest Records, a label that has released music by rescue diver Lt. Col. Dr. Phak Lohanchun’s band with military buds. The band appears to be called Hooyah! They have a very funny music video you can see below.

As The New York Times points out, Phak, an army doctor with SEAL training, can be seen in the series of Facebook videos administering medical treatment to the trapped kids in the video. “What do the 13 of you want to say to your fans?” he asks. “Everybody in this world has been following your news.” The kids thankfully look to be in a better state than I had imagined, wrapped in space blankets and apparently in good spirits despite the predicament.

The cave videos are viewable below, and if you need a pick me up after that, stick around for Dr. Phak’s goofy Hooyah! video.