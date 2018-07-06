Underworld & Iggy Pop – “Get Your Shirt” Video

British dance music pioneers Underworld and American punk rock pioneer/#1 Mitski fan Iggy Pop were both famously featured on the Trainspotting soundtrack. And a couple of months ago, they teamed up for a surprise collaborative track called “Bells & Circles,” a weird, fascinating composition that found Pop delivering a half-ironic, stream-of-consciousness, spoken-word poem about the good old days of smoking on airplanes over Underworld’s thumping, buzzing electronics.

As it turns out, “Bells & Circles” wasn’t just a one-off loosie but the first single from a new collaborative EP, Teatime Dub Encounters, that Underworld and Iggy Pop recorded together when Underworld were working on the T2 Trainspotting sequel soundtrack. The announcement of the release came along with another new track, “I’ll See Big,” a much slower, more contemplative ambient piece with Pop meditating on friendship. And now they’ve shared a third song.

“Get Your Shirt,” the EP’s closing track, is probably the closest to a normal song-qua-song that they’ve given us so far — Iggy even sings a bit! According to a press release, it’s a “lament to bad decisions, regrettable rips-offs, presidential flirts, and unlovable jerks,” and it comes along with a music video from longtime Underworld collaborator Simon Taylor of the film/design collective Tomato. Created in collaboration with choreographer Carys Staton and featuring dancers Charley Logan and David Ledger, the clip is a trippy one full of warped visual effects, and you can watch and listen below.

The Teatime Dub Encounters EP is out 7/27 via Caroline International. Pre-order it here.