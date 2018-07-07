Watch Radiohead Play “Blowout” For The First Time In 10 Years At Chicago Tour Opener

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has been touring solo lately, and he’s been using the opportunity to debut new songs like “Axe” and perform things like “Spectre,” Radiohead’s prospective theme song for the very bad 2015 James Bond film, live for the first time. Yorke’s band just kicked off a North American summer tour of their own in Chicago last night, and it seems like they too might be changing up their setlists and pulling out some rarities.

Radiohead played two encores at their first tour stop at Chicago’s United Center last night, and during their second encore, they broke out a song that they haven’t performed live in a decade: Pablo Honey’s “Blow Out.” The last time they played the track was a 2008 show in Tokyo when they were touring behind In Rainbows. Watch their performance below.

In other Radiohead news, full audio of the rarity “Come To Your Senses,” which they performed once at a soundcheck in Berkeley in 2006, has emerged. This past Wednesday also marked the 25th anniversary of the band’s iconically awkward Fourth Of July performance at the MTV Beach House, which you can revisit here.