Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Richard Swift was hospitalized last month with an undisclosed fatal condition and passed away earlier this month at the age of 41. Today, his family and management team released a statement on Swift’s Facebook page revealing the cause of his death.

“Yes, Richard Swift suffered from alcohol addiction, and it’s ultimately what took his life,” the statement reads. “With the support of family and friends and the assistance of MusiCares, Richard had checked himself into rehab for multiple stays over the past two years, but his body gave out before he could overcome the disease. He was diagnosed with hepatitis and liver and kidney distress in June.” Apparently, Swift planned on releasing new music in November. His family and management “hope to share” the unheard material soon. Read the full post below.