Howard – “Oh Dear Brother”

Brooklyn-based folktronica band Howard are back today with a new single “Oh Dear Brother,” from their forthcoming album Together Alone. This track follows “Your Honor,” the first single that was released (with some pretty surreal accompanying visuals) alongside the album announcement earlier this month.

As the song starts out, Howard mixes a folksy riff with a choppy syncopated beat. When the horn section comes in, the song transforms into a rounded out, funk groove. This is the first album from Howard to be recorded with a full band, and the extra instrumentation adds full-bodied warmth, helping the song blossom.

The band’s frontman and namesake Howard Feibusch shared some background:

The song started more personally and gradually became more about the political state of affairs when things were coming to a climax around the election. It is about our growing inability to listen to each other and the sense of turmoil that happens when our dialogue becomes a screaming match. It is not a topic I’m entirely comfortable writing about because I fear that it’s just polluting the atmosphere with more noise on a topic too many people have an opinion about.

Listen to “Oh Dear Brother” below, and stick around for the aforementioned “Your Honor” video.

Together Alone is due out 9/14 via Fashion People. Pre-order it here.