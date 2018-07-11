Watch Arctic Monkeys Cover Elvis Costello’s “Lipstick Vogue”

Up until a few weeks ago, Elvis Costello was out on the road putting on his usual spectacular show, but the music legend had to cancel the last few dates of his European tour on doctor’s orders. See, he’d secretly been playing the gigs while recovering from surgery to combat a cancer diagnosis.

Arctic Monkeys, who’ve been touring through Europe themselves, took the opportunity to pay tribute to Costello last night. Performing at the Les Nuits de Fourvière festival in Lyon, the Monkeys ripped through a cover of “Lipstick Vogue” from Costello and the Attractions’ 1978 classic This Year’s Model, an album that still sounds vital 40 years later. Although this was the first time the Monkeys have performed “Lipstick Vogue” according to setlist.fm, Alex Turner introduced the cover like so: “We have dedicated this to a friend of ours who was in the audience in the past, but tonight it’s for the man himself. Get well soon.”

Fortunately, a fan near the front of the audience caught excellent footage of the performance, so you can watch it below. Enjoy! And Elvis, please know that we at Stereogum agree with Alex Turner: Get well soon!