Drake Enjoys Magic Pt. III

If there’s one thing you can say about Aubrey Graham, it’s this: The man loves magic. I suppose there are lots of other things you could say about him too — his Mount Rushmore is him with four different expressions, for instance, or he was hiding a child — but his enjoyment of sleight of hand is now a well established fact as well.

We learned this back in 2016, when he was amazed and grossed out by an illusion that involved David Blaine spitting frogs into wine glasses. It was reinforced later that year via footage of Drake and Jennifer Lopez being stunned by mentalist Lior Suchard’s watch trick. And now, nearly two years into this saga, we’re gifted with a third example of Drake gleefully freaking out at the sight of some trickster’s gag.

The illusionist in question this time was British street magician Julius Dein, who Drake encountered Tuesday at the London nightclub Annabel’s during a UK visit that also included a trip to Wimbledon. Filming Drake and himself in extreme closeup, Dein showed the rapper a lollipop. He then put it in his mouth and asked Drake to name his favorite superhero, to which Drake replied, “Batman.” Dein then removed the lollipop from his mouth, and wouldn’t you know it, the dang thing had been carved into the shape of Batman’s head!

This pleased Drake greatly, as you can see in the footage below, which you may find pleasing as well.