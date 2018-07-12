British synth-pop trio Years & Years’ transcendent new album Palo Santo was last week’s Album Of The Week. Today, they graced BBC Radio 1 with a cover of Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left To Cry” that gives the original track a run for its money.

This isn’t the first time they’ve expressed their love for Grande. Lead singer Olly Alexander covered “Love Me Harder” from Grande’s My Everything back in 2015. That same year, Alexander told BANG Showbiz that he wanted to write for her. Last month, he talked about wanting to befriend Grande. Maybe she’ll call him after hearing this. Watch Years & Years cover “No Tears Left To Cry” below.