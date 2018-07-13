Gia Margaret – “Smoke”

Last month, Chicago-based musician Gia Margaret released “Birthday,” the excellent first single from her upcoming debut album There’s Always Glimmer, and today we’re getting another track from it, “Smoke.” There’s a music box-like quality to the track, with a twinkling piano that repeats and builds into swirls of padded synths and lush strings, and Margaret’s voice providing the anchor that keeps it from spinning entirely out of control. “I’ll never tell you I cried in the bathroom/ The first night we moved in/ And you went out to smoke,” she sings at one point, the sound of buried emotions rearing their ugly heads again. Listen below.

There’s Always Glimmer is out 7/27 via Orindal Records. Pre-order it Here.