Watch Bon Iver Perform 3 New Songs From TU Dance Collaboration

For the past few months, Bon Iver has been collaborating with contemporary dance troupe TU Dance on something called Come Through, a full-evening work commissioned by the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra’s Liquid Music Series that features choreography by Uri Sands set to new music composed by Justin Vernon.

Come Through was workshopped at MASS MoCA in March and premiered at St. Paul, Minnesota’s Palace Theatre in April. And now, ahead of its West Coast premiere at the Hollywood Bowl next month, Twin Cities PBS and MN Original have shared professionally shot footage of three movements from the work.

The first song, “1867,” is the most like old-school Bon Iver — spare, lovely guitar noodling accompanied by Vernon’s inimitable falsetto. “SDIAH” brings more electronic elements and saxophone out to play, while “Naeem 2,” the only one with an actual beat, finds Vernon crooning through AutoTune. Although there are no plans for an official recording of Come Through yet, you can check out those three songs and the accompanying visuals from TU Dance below.

Here’s a mini-doc on the making of Come Through featuring Vernon and TU Dance:

Come Through makes its West Coast premiere at the Hollywood Bowl on 8/5. Wye Oak and the New York City-based Metropolis Ensemble are set to open.