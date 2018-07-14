Drake Drops “Fire In The Booth” Freestyle

Another week, another freestyle from Drake. The rapper joined host Charlie Sloth for a BBC 1Xtra segment called “Fire In The Booth,” as seen in a video that hit YouTube today.

He previously got into the booth for a “Behind Barz” freestyle for Link Up TV that first made an appearance last weekend. Both freestyles follow the release of his latest album, Scorpion, which industry forecasters predict will see a second week at #1 on the Billboard 200.

“Y’all keepin’ the score while watchin’ me score/ Y’all keep the awards, I’ll take the rewards,” Drake raps. “If y’all goin’ for fun, I’ll stay and record/ But if y’all goin’ to war I’m there for sure/ Wouldn’t miss it.”

Watch Drake’s latest freestyle below.

This article was originally published on Billboard.