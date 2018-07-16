Tirzah – “Affection” Video

A few months ago, London-based musician Tirzah announced her long-in-the-works debut album, Devotion, with the excellent “Gladly.” It’s been a bit since we’ve heard from her, but she’s returned with another preview of her upcoming LP, which she wrote and produced alongside her childhood friend Mica Levi. “Affection” operates in the same hazy, dreamlike state of “Gladly,” its bare bones supporting a mood rather than providing any concrete structure.

Tirzah’s album is about love and the stability that can come with it, if you put in the work, and her words on “Affection” are a comforting loop. “You know we gonna make this thing right/ Don’t be scared,” she sings, her assurances as much for herself as for her partner. Those words are buoyed by the persistent hush of a piano, like waves lapping against the shore.

Listen to it, alongside a music video made up of home footage, below.

Devotion is out 8/10 via Domino. Pre-order it here.