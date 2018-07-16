Jeremih – “That”

On his new track “That,” Jeremih sounds like two different people. The Chicago R&B star, whose last two albums Late Nights: Europe and Late Nights: The Album have both been donned with our Album Of The Week title, slides his register up and down, seamlessly switching between a smooth, dark echo and a blisteringly airy staccato. His range is effortless and exciting.

Produced by St. Louis’ ChaseTheMoney and Deddin, the song flies through 90s seconds of clothes and love and money and the word “that.” It’s decidedly more ambiguous than Jeremih’s recent Ty Dolla $ign collab “The Light,” which bumps to the absolutely forward hook, “Let’s have sex.” Listen to “That” below.