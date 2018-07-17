Last month, the long list for the Polaris Music Prize was announced, and today they’ve shared the pared-back short list containing the 10 albums that will be eligible for the honor to be named the best Canadian album of the year. This year’s short list nominees include Alvvays, Daniel Caesar, Partner, U.S. Girls, Weaves, and more.

The winner of the Polaris Music Prize will be announced at its annual gala, which takes place on 9/17. All shortlisted artists receive $3000 (CAD) and the winner gets $50,000.

Check out the full short list:

Alvvays – Antisocialites

Jean-Michel Blais – Dans Ma Main

Daniel Caesar – Freudian

Jeremy Dutcher – Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa

Pierre Kwenders – MAKANDA At The End Of Space, The Beginning Of Time

Hubert Lenoir – Darlene

Partner – In Search Of Lost Time

Snotty Nose Rez Kids – The Average Savage

U.S. Girls – In A Poem Unlimited

Weaves – Wide Open